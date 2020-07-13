Destination Louisiane: Exploring Black Bayou

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — There are more than 9,000 square miles of rivers, lakes, and bayous in Louisiana, and thanks to Covid-19, there’s no better time than now to go out and explore.

In Monroe, Louisiana, a small business is offering people a unique way to get out on the water, all it requires is a little bit of balance.

​”We have knowledge of the local waterways and experienced folks here on our staff to really share with people, maybe first-time paddlers, first-time hikers, we can share our experience,” says Mark Elliott, owner of H2GO.​

H2GO offers kayak and paddleboard rentals, as well as guided tours. Elliott says it’s a way to get up close and personal with nature.​

“It allows you to get closer to the wildlife without spooking and sending the birds off in flight; the frogs and turtles you can get close to before they jump off their logs.”​

We went out on Black Bayou on a guided tour. The 1600 acre lake is home to a cypress swamp that showcases the well-known and loved bald cypress.​

Elliott says the waters of North Louisiana are some of his favorite.​

“There’s some very unique topography here that you can’t really find anywhere else in the country.”​

If you’re nervous about getting out on the water, H2GO is standing by to put your mind at ease.​

“We always want you to be safe. There’s a sound signaling device so if you were in a distress situation you can use this to alert those around you.”

​For more information on H2GO, like prices and services, click here. For more information on Black Bayou, click here.