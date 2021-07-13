Destination Louisiane: Cypremort Point fisherman preserves tourism this summer with charter trips

CYPREMORT POINT, La. (KLFY) — If you are looking for the perfect fishing spot look no further than Cypremort Point.

“We normally meet at about six in the morning. I supply everything you just get on the boat and we head out to Marsh Island or the Gulf of Mexico. We fish for eight hours and it’s a great day on the water,” says Charter Captain T-Blu Landry with Got to Have Faith Charters. “In the end of July, we start getting trout in when the water clears in and get salty.”

Captains can take you to grass bed or deep holes in the bayou to catch redfish, sheep head, garfish, and trout.

“You have no stress. You let the captain take you out, you get to fish for eight hours, and then you get home and have clean fish. If you want a crab we can go catch crabs and ball crabs that evening. We also have a bunch of these pretty camps, and we do have people on our roster that we can call if you want to spend the weekend. We can line it all up, we can line up the stay and the fishing trip for you,” says Captain T-Blu.