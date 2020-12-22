Destination Louisiane: Christmas Traditions bring tourist to Downtown New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- If you are looking for Christmas cheer Downtown New Iberia is the place to be. “Well I’ll tell you this, I am a photographer but New Iberia truly is picturesque. We had an idea to light it up, make it that much cuter and it’s beautiful at night. There are over 100,000 lights right at a little over a half a mile,” says Jennifer Beslin a member of the Bayou Traditions committee.



Mayor Freddie DeCourt says, “Last year we did a Christmas movie and I think the Christmas spirit kind of stayed all year. We have our decorations up early, the tree is up, downtown is lit, and you need to come out and see it.”

Bayou Traditions, the city’s Christmas committee, has worked for years to bring the holiday spirit to downtown, hoping to bring more tourists to shop local. “It may not be where you ordinarily buy a Christmas gift but you should try a small business down here this year,” says Taylor Barras.



Bird on the Bayou is one small business that opened in 2020. “There are 30 vendors now, we only have about three or four spaces available as of right now and it’s only been a month. We’re excited it’s going good,” says Monique Khamphavong.



After a busy day of shopping, Bayou Chateau Airbnb has the perfect view of the Bayou Teche as the sun goes down and the lights come on. “I’d like to invite everybody to plan an event or a trip to New Iberia. We have the venues, the caterers, bars, sites to see, and accommodations. Whatever you need for an event you can come downtown and you can get it,” says Mickey Bellot.



For more information visit https://bayoutraditions.com/