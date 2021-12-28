Destination Louisiane: Bogue Chitto State Park

FRANKLINTON, La. (KLFY)–One of the newer parks in the Louisiana State Park system is growing in popularity. Bogue Chitto State Park in Washington parish.

At Bogue Chitto, you won’t get bored.

“Because you can come here and you can mountain bike, you can come and you can horseback ride, if you’re into disc golf, we have have a championship disco golf course here.”

And the Washington Parish park is easy to reach.

You’re only an hour and 15, and hour and 30 minutes from New Orleans, an hour and 15 minutes from Baton Rouge, and you can getaway in one of the most beautiful places in Louisiana that looks nothing like most of Louisiana just because of the hills and the topography, and I think that’s what makes it special.”

For some, that’s best seen from the saddle.

“It’s always been said that what’s good for the inside of a man is the outside of a horse. It’s good therapy – to get outside to be able to ride just to enjoy god’s abundance of nature and we have it here.”

“Really the most popular thing we have going right now is the mountain bike trail.”

There’s a track for every level, starting with a balance bike course for the little ones.

This Franklinton oasis is a good reason for your next road trip.