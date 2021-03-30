Destination Louisiane: Bayou Teche Brewery

ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Bayou Teche Brewery in scenic Arnaudville is a unique South Louisiana brewery offering a variety of Cajun-style beers. Brewed and bottled on the bayou, they make craft beers to complement the cuisine and lifestyle of Cajuns and Creoles.

Karlos Knott, President of Bayou Teche Brewery, said, “We thought, ‘hey, Louisiana is a great city to visit, the food is unique, so let’s design some beers to go with the food, the lifestyle, and when people can come visit this area, they can come to a brewery.”

Twelve years ago, Bayou Teche Brewery came to be. Karlos Knott fell in love with beer in Europe during his time in the army and decided to bring his idea to South Louisiana.

“We try to do the Louisiana experience or the Acadiana experience so definitely we try to provide the best service, give a little lagniappe when we can, and just the whole atmosphere,” explained Knott. “We definitely are a family-friendly brewery, so we try to exemplify not just southern hospitality, but the Louisiana hospitality which is the next step up and people have a great time. We have a lot of repeat from around the world.”

Repeat customers from Australia, Europe, and across the country… Bayou Teche Brewery gives tours showcasing their brewery and bottling facility.

“Beer is kind of made like wine but instead of grapes, we use grains, and this is barley. It gives us the color of the beer so they’ll take this barley, and if they use it like this, it makes a blond beer, or they can roast it and it make a coffee beer.”

About a half a mile behind the brewery, visitors can kayak down the Bayou Teche.

“I don’t know if you know about the Bayou Teche, but before there were highways and railroads, this is how people got around so all the oldest Cajun cities are on the Bayou Teche, Breaux Bridge, St. Martinville, and Arnaudville is a very old town and because of that importance to this area this is now a federally protected waterway,” added Knott. “We have a lot of regulars and a lot of tourists they’ll ride their kayak down here and they’ll come up and get a couple of beers and some pizza and they’ll head back down.”

A family-friendly adventure for both tourists and residents alike. For more information, visit their website, https://bayoutechebrewing.com/.