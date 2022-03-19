BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist on LA Hwy 946 at the intersection of Greenwell Street in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The crash claimed the life of Donald Schultz, 76 of Baton Rouge.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Schultz was attempting to cross the southbound lanes of LA Hwy 946 (Joor Road) on his bicycle.

At the same time, a suspected Chevrolet truck, Tahoe, or Suburban was traveling south on LA Hwy 946 and struck Schultz.

Schultz sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash.

LSP confirms Schultz was transported to a local hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Schultz for analysis.

Based off of evidence collected at the scene, Troopers believe the vehicle that struck Shultz is a 2003-2017 Chevrolet truck, Tahoe, or Suburban. After striking Shultz, the passenger side mirror housing was dislodged from the vehicle and left on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation, and Troopers ask that anyone with information regarding this crash contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-754-8500.