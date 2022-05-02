VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – A Ville Platte man was arrested for possession of a large amount of illegal narcotics.
According to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, agents in the narcotics unit conducted a search warrant in a house on 1413 Berdine St. on Friday, April 29. They detained one suspect and found a large amount of illegal narcotics.
Donald Paul Lafleur, 30 of Ville Platte was arrested on the following charges:
- Possession with intent to distribute Marijuana over 5 pounds
- Possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine over 1 ounce
- Possession with intent to distribute Ecstasy
- Possession of CDS in presence of a minor