Two Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s accused of bringing contraband to jail

LAFAYETTE, La.- Following their arrests on Thursday, two Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Corrections Deputies are facing charges.

Dennis Brasseaux, 57, and John Gradnigo, 46, were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center (LPCC) on charges in regards to a recent investigation into the introduction of illegal narcotics and other contraband into LPCC.

John Gradnigo, 46, is charged with: malfeasance in office, contraband defined; certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited; penalty conspiracy to commit: contraband defined; certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited; penalty possession with intent to distribute a schedule I controlled dangerous substance, and possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

Brasseaux is charged with: malfeasance in office, and contraband defined certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited; penalty.

“The safety and well-being of our staff and the offenders housed in our correctional facilities is vital. We will not tolerate anything that jeopardizes that security,” said Sheriff Mark Garber.

Both deputies have been placed on unpaid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.

This is an on going investigation. Addtional charges and arrests are expected.