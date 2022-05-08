LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – An early morning shooting in Downtown Lafayette leaves two in the hospital.

According to Lafayette Police, officers responded to shots being fired in the downtown area early Sunday morning.

The shooting reportedly occurred around 1:17 am in the 200 block of E. Congress at Polk Street.

Police say when they arrived officers located two victims with gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are actively working the case.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.