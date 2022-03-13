LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A shooting late Saturday night in Lafayette leaves two people in the hospital.

According to Lafayette Police, officers responded to a local hospital Saturday around 11:29 p.m. in reference to two victims arriving with non-threatening gunshot wounds. Officers determined that the incident occurred in the 100 block of S. Buchanan Street. The shooting occurred prior to the victims arriving at the hospital.

The incident is currently under investigation. Investigators are asking if anyone has any information to contact Lafayette Police or contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.