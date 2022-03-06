Lafayette, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police say they have made two arrests in a January 16 homicide investigation.

According to Sr. Cpl Matthew Benoit, officers arrested 18-year-old Omari Davis and 18-year-old Dekendrick Arceneaux on charges of second degree murder.

The arrest follows an investigation into shots fired in the 700 block of S. Sterling Street.

When police arrived they located 32-year-old Warren Prejean dead from a gunshot wound.

Both males were located Sunday and arrested and booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Arceneaux has a $500k bond.

Davis has no bond and also faces an additional charge of illegal carrying of a weapon.