BAYOU VISTA, La. (KLFY)– A domestic dispute led to a drug bust and two arrests in Bayou Vista, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded the domestic dispute at a home on Dec. 15, and ran into Tirquener Easha Francois, 48, of Patterson and Marc Antonio Cooper, 53, of Morgan City.

After further investigation and getting a search warrant for the home, police found crack cocaine, marijuana, heroin/fentanyl and drug paraphernalia in amounts meant for distribution.

Francois and Cooper are being charged with:

Possession of schedule I drugs (fentanyl) with intent to distribute

Possession of schedule II (crack cocaine) with intent to distribute

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of schedule I (marijuana) with intent to distribute

Possession of schedule II (methamphetamine) with intent to distribute

Cooper’s bail is set at $127,500 and Francois’ is set for $12,000, according to authorities.

