Two arrested for Eunice trailer fire

ST. LANDRY PARISH- Logan Bertrand, 21, and Carlos Juan Flores, 18, have been been arrested for setting fire to a neighboring mobile home in the trailer park they they both live in.

Logan Bertand (Photo: St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Carlos Juan Flores (Photo: St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Both were booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail for one count each of simple arson and criminal trespass.

On Tuesday morning, the Eunice Fire Department requested the assistance of the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) to help find the origin and cause of the trailer fire located in the 1000 block of North 2nd Street.

SFM deputies found that the call about the fire on Tuesday morning was the third call to the address in a little more than 24 hours.

The first call, a minor fire was found and utilities were removed from service. The second call, was for a larger fire that was put out by the fire department.

After observing the scene, multiple areas were located in the home where the fire originally started and were determined to have been intentionally set.

Witnesses reported that both Bertrand Flores were seen near the structure during the last time it was on fire, and were identified as suspects.

It was found by investigators that the trailer had been vacated by its tenants just days before the fires occurred. The fires followed a break-in at the trailer in which Bertrand and Flores are also suspected to be involved in.

Upon an interview with investigators, Bertrand admitted to breaking into the structure, but became emotional when questioned about setting the fires. Flores declined to speak with deputies.

