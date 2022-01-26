BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — Multiple stolen vehicles were recovered in Breaux Bridge, and two people were arrested after a vehicle driving recklessly lead to a foot chase, according to the Breaux Bridge Police Department (BBPD).

Jamarcus Butler, 18, of Houston, and a juvenile, were both arrested for illegal possession of stolen things and resisting an officer.

On the morning of Jan. 25, officers with the BBPD were notified of a white Jeep Grand Cherokee driving recklessly in the Margaret/Anderson St. area. The Jeep was located in the 200 block of Margaret St. and when officers tried to make contact with the occupants, several men got out of the car with firearms and fled in multiple directions.

After an extensive foot chase, two subjects were located and detained. The Jeep was confirmed to be stolen from another agency.

Through the course of the investigation, two more stolen cars were located. All three cars had stolen license plates attached.

This is an ongoing investigation.