Troopers arrest off-duty State Police Lieutenant

BATON ROUGE, La.- Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A arrested a State Police Lieutenant as a result of a traffic stop, early Saturday morning.

Sheldon Perkins, 48 of Baton Rouge, who is assigned to the Bureau of Investigations, was arrested for DWI and several other charges after he was stopped for speeding and improper lane use violations on LA Hwy 42 (Burbank Drive) east of LA Hwy 1248 (Bluebonnet Boulevard). Perkins’ State Police property has been collected, and has been placed on administrative leave, pending the investigation.

The stop happened shortly before 1:30am when a Perkins was seen by a Trooper, traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Burbank Drive in a 2018 Ford F-150. Upon coming into contact with Perkins during the stop, the Trooper suspected impairment and had Perkins complete a series of standardized field sobriety tests.

After the decision to arrest Perkins for DWI, he resisted arrest and therefore was tased before being taken into custody with the assistance of another Trooper.

When brought to Louisiana State Police Troop A , a breath alcohol sample was given by Perkins, that registered twice over the legal limit.

Perkins was charged with DWI (first offense), battery on a police officer, resisting an officer, reckless operation, and improper lane usage.

Perkins was brought to the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail, booked in AFIS and released.