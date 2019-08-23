Traffic stop leads to fugitive arrest and recovery of a stolen firearm

OPELOUSAS, La.- On Thursday, an Opelousas Police Department patrol officer, attempted to make a traffic stop in regard to an individual not wearing a seat belt, near the intersection of Cane and South St.

The driver though ignored the officer’s signals to stop and continued to drive for about two blocks.

The driver finally came to a stop near the intersection of Oak and Laurent St., where the driver was identified as Tylan Boast. Boast was seen trying to discard a handgun underneath a home.

(Photo: OPD)

Boast and his passenger were then detained while a records check was made, showing that the weapon found, a 40. Cal semi-auto pistol had been reported stolen to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriffs Office.

Boast was also wanted in connection to an attempted robbery complaint.

Boast allegedly attempted to rob a female at gunpoint, in the early morning hours of August 11, near the intersection of St. Cyr and Blanchard St.

Boast was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail for the following: