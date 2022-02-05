GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana State Trooper has been arrested for domestic violence.

According to Louisiana State Police, troopers were called to the 2100 block of Veterans Boulevard and met with officers from the Gonzales Police Department. An investigation revealed that 28-year-old Garret Yetman was allegedly involved in an argument with a female victim where an assault occurred.

The Gonzales Police Department booked Yetman into the Ascension Parish Jail on the alleged charges of domestic abuse battery by strangulation and simple assault.

State police say that Yetman is placed on administrative leave is pending the conclusion of both the criminal and administrative investigations. Yetman has been with the Louisiana State Police since 2019.