OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – One man is in the hospital after a Friday night shooting in Opelousas.

According to Opelousas Police, officers are on the scene of a shooting in the 1100 block of W. Park Ave. One male had a significant gunshot wound to the upper arm and was sent to a local hospital. There is no description of the suspect vehicle or suspect information.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.