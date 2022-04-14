LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting at Moore Park that sent two victims to the hospital.

According to Lafayette Police, officers responded to reports of gunshots heard around Moore Park at 250 Couret St around 7:43 p.m. Thursday night. On scene, officers found two female victims with gunshot wounds. Both victims, one 17-years-old and one 18-years-old, were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening wounds.

Preliminary investigations suggest a large group of people were at the park when the shooting happened.

Investigators are on the scene and the investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.