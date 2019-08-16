Several arrest made in early morning warrant roundup

The Opelousas City and Eunice Marshals office arrested several people Friday morning in a misdemeanor warrant roundup. It’s called ‘Operation Back to School Part Three.’

Some people in Eunice were awaken to an unwanted knock at the door by deputies. Officials are sweeping the streets of outstanding warrant charges, some existing from even two years ago.

Beginning at 5 a.m., Opelousas deputies teamed with Eunice police to hit the streets in search of 30 outstanding misdemeanor warrants. “We have a lot of people that come to Opelousas. They make bad checks, they run stop signs and don’t come to court,” said Opelousas City Marshal Paul Mouton. He added that some are up to thousand dollar charges and date back to 2017. “It’s important because we want people to know that if they don’t come and take care of their business then we’re coming after them,” he said.

Three people in one home were taken into custody. Two for bench warrants and one person was caught attempting to hide drugs. “We’re trying to get the illegal weapons off the street so everybody can be safe,” Mouton added.

Operation ‘Back to School Part Three’ is the third round up within days in Acadiana. In response, they have also cleared many illegal drugs and weapons from the community.

“Gun violence is all over the world right now. As we work these warrants, get on these streets, we speak with several people. “If they have illegal weapons we take it and charge them,” Mouton added.

A fourth warrant roundup is scheduled soon for a nearby neighborhood. A felony roundup is also being planned by the Opleousas City Marshal’s office.