Serial burglar arrested in St. Landry Parish

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Church Point man has been arrested on multiple outstanding warrants relating to thefts and burglaries in St. Landry and Acadia Parishes, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO).

Kevin Meaux was located by SLPSO detectives during the week of Jan. 7 while he was attempting to sell a Lincoln electric welding machine. When they recovered the welding machine, detectives noticed that the power cables had been cut.

After Meaux’s arrest, detectives started gathering information on locations that were used to hide stolen items.

Detectives found a stolen four-wheeler that was taken from Church Point. Further investigation led detectives to Walker, La. in Livingston Parish, where they found several stolen four-wheelers, a stolen trailer, and a tractor that was brought to a house by Meaux.

Since Meaux’s arrest, thefts in the Lewisburg area have decreased, according to police. Meaux was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on a $7,500 bond.

This investigation is ongoing, and police expect more charges.

Meaux is suspect in numerous thefts and burglaries throughout St. Landry and Acadia parishes. If you have purchased items from him in the past, detectives are asking that you contact the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division to verify if the items may be stolen.