SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — The Scott Police Department is asking for help in identifying the suspect in a burglary of a business in Scott.

Video surveillance caught the suspect breaking into the store and stealing items late the night of Thursday, Jan. 27, at around 11:45 p.m. The suspect then left the area on foot in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a young, white male, approximately 5’10 to 6’0 tall, with a thin build. He’s seen wearing a black, possibly Adidas, jacket with three white stripes on the arm, black pants, dark-colored shoes, a camouflage hat, and a black face mask.





If you are able to help identify this person, contact the Scott Police Department at (337) 233-3715 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS. All callers can remain anonymous.