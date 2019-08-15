School zone traffic stop leads to arrest and seizure of $109,427 worth of narcotics

ST. MARTINVILLE, La.- Benjamin Bienvenu, was arrested after officers found in his possession, distribution quantities of narcotics in his vehicle, following a traffic stop on Thursday morning, at approximately 7:15 am. Bienvenu’s vehicle was stopped due to speeding (42 mph) in a posted 25 mph school zone.

(Photo: St. Martinville Police Department)

Bienvenu was charge with:

Three counts possession with intent to distribute schedule one:

54 grams of marijuana ($1,000 street value)

18 tabs of LSD ($900 street value)

24 pills of ecstasy ($456 street value)

Three counts possession with intent to distribute schedule two:

89 grams of methamphetamine ($106,800 street value)

13 pills of Vyvanse ($91 street value)

9 pills of Adderall (street value undetermined)

Two counts possession with intent to distribute schedule four:

5 pills of Xanax ($30 street value)

2 pills of Phenobarbital ($150 street value)

According to St. Martinville Police, the estimated total street value of all of the narcotics is $109,427.

Bienvenu was also charged with: one count of violation of uniform controlled dangerous substances law, one count for transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, and one count for speeding 42 mph in posted 25 mph zone.