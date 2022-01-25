CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) is seeking the public’s help with finding information on two shootings that happened at Kathy Apartments, just west of Crowley, over the weekend.

The first one happened at approximately 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23. APSO believes that several people shot at a passing vehicle within the apartment complex. One person was shot and had non-life-threatening injuries.

The second incident was at about 11 p.m. the same night. The suspects were in a dark-colored sedan, which police believe was a Honda. The occupants fired multiple shots, striking an apartment building, according to APSO. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 337-788-8721 or call Crime Stoppers at 337-789-TIPS.