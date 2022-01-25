Opelousas man arrested in Sunday night Lafayette shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — An 18-year-old Opelousas man has been arrested in connection to Sunday’s shooting on N. St. Antoine St., which led to an officer with the Lafayette Police Department (LPD) firing a gun, as well.

Leandre Guillory 18, of Opelousas, was arrested on a warrant for attempted second-degree murder. He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

On Jan. 23, at 12:51 a.m., officers with the LPD responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of N. St. Antoine St. When they arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

It was confirmed by Louisiana State Police that after LPD arrived, an officer fired a weapon at someone on the scene, sending that person to the hospital as well.