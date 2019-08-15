OPD: Physical altercation leads to stabbing and shots fired

Tristan Anderson, 19 (Photo: OPD)

Traylon Anderson, 17 (Photo: OPD)

Jaquantay Lavergne, 20 (Photo: OPD)

OPELOUSAS, La.- On Tuesday officers with the Opelousas Police Department were called out to several disturbances in the area of Ina Clare Dr. and the Frilot Streets, between 8:00 and 9:00pm.

The disturbances began around Ina Clare Dr. and carried on into the 1300 block of Frilot St.. These disturbances were near the home of some of the individuals involved.

A 15-year-old male was stabbed and suffered minor injuries during the altercation.

Multiple shot (9-10) were fired at a home in the 1300 block of Frilot Street.

No one was injured in result of the gunfire.

At the time of the shots fired four people were inside of the home.

Allegedly the altercation began over an issue with a bicycle.

The following persons were charged in connection with this incident:

Tristan Anderson, 19, of Opelousas

4 Counts of attempted second degree murder

1 Count of aggravated assault with a firearm

1 Count of carrying of firearm by a convicted felon

1 Count of disturbing the peace/fight/assault

Traylon Anderson, 17, of Opelousas

1 Count of aggravated second degree battery

1 Count of disturbing the peace/fight/assault

Jaquantay Lavergne, 20, of Opelousas

1 Count of inciting a felony

1 Count of disturbing the peace/fight/assault

Travion Vaughns, 19, of Opelousas

1 Count of disturbing the peace/fight/assault

Juvenile age offender of Opelousas was also charged with