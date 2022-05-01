LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette police officer fired gunshots after a person was found shooting at people downtown.

According to Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green, police responded to shots being fired around 1:43 a.m. within the 500 block of Jefferson Street. Sgt. Green reports that when police arrived, officers engaged the suspect who was shooting at other individuals who have not been identified at this time.

The Lafayette Sheriff’s Department has been called to investigate the officer involved shooting. The LPD states multiple people were injured and taken to local hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.