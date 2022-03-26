NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – A fatal shooting in New Iberia Friday evening leaves one man dead and one wanted.

According to New Iberia Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of French St. around 4:15 p.m. on Friday. Police found a 19-year-old male victim in the front yard of the house with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers administered first aid until Acadian Ambulance arrived. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives collected evidence at the scene and interviewed witnesses. They were able to identify a suspect and obtain an arrest warrant.

Tyran Treshawn Jones, 19, is wanted for 2nd degree murder, obstruction of justice and illegal use of weapons.

Tyran Treshawn Jones

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jones please contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers at (337) 364-TIPS.