New Iberia double shooting suspect turns self in

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A man turned himself in last week for a shooting that happened in New Iberia a week prior that left two people injured, according to the New Iberia Police Department (NIPD.)

A warrant was issued for Leroy Lenwood Jr.’s arrest on Tuesday, Jan. 18 for multiple charges listed below:

  • 2 Counts of Attempted First Degree Murder
  • 2 Counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm
  • 3 Counts of Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property
  • 1 Counts of Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities

The shooting happened Friday, Jan. 14 around 10:50 p.m. in the 700 block of Mississippi Street. According to the police, the two victims were females.

Lenwood turned himself in on Friday, Jan. 21.

