New Iberia double shooting suspect turns self in

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A man turned himself in last week for a shooting that happened in New Iberia a week prior that left two people injured, according to the New Iberia Police Department (NIPD.)

A warrant was issued for Leroy Lenwood Jr.’s arrest on Tuesday, Jan. 18 for multiple charges listed below:

2 Counts of Attempted First Degree Murder

2 Counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

3 Counts of Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

1 Counts of Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities

The shooting happened Friday, Jan. 14 around 10:50 p.m. in the 700 block of Mississippi Street. According to the police, the two victims were females.

Lenwood turned himself in on Friday, Jan. 21.