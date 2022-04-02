BAYOU VISTA, La. (BRPROUD) – A recent search of a home by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section led to the seizure of drugs, money, gun and a vehicle.
Charlie Kelly, 43 of Morgan City, was arrested after a search was executed at a home on Sunset Ave. SMPSO provided a rundown of what was seized below:
- Xanax pills
- 28 g. Cocaine
- 55 g. Synthetic Marijuana
- 41.6 g. Marijuana
- $11,122 Cash
- Highpoint .380
- 2013 Cadillac vehicle
Kelly was booked into and subsequently bonded out of the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. The 43-year-old is facing these charges:
- Possession of schedule I (marijuana) with intent to distribute
- Possession of schedule II (cocaine) with intent to distribute
- Possession of schedule IV (xanax) with intent to distribute
- Possession of schedule I (synthetic marijuana) with intent to distribute
- Possession of schedule I (MDMA)
- Possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS
- Transactions involving drug proceeds
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Information and tips from the community helped the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section in this case.