BAYOU VISTA, La. (BRPROUD) – A recent search of a home by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section led to the seizure of drugs, money, gun and a vehicle.

Charlie Kelly, 43 of Morgan City, was arrested after a search was executed at a home on Sunset Ave. SMPSO provided a rundown of what was seized below:

Xanax pills

28 g. Cocaine

55 g. Synthetic Marijuana

41.6 g. Marijuana

$11,122 Cash

Highpoint .380

2013 Cadillac vehicle

Kelly was booked into and subsequently bonded out of the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. The 43-year-old is facing these charges:

Possession of schedule I (marijuana) with intent to distribute

Possession of schedule II (cocaine) with intent to distribute

Possession of schedule IV (xanax) with intent to distribute

Possession of schedule I (synthetic marijuana) with intent to distribute

Possession of schedule I (MDMA)

Possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS

Transactions involving drug proceeds

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Information and tips from the community helped the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section in this case.

