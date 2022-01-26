CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — A man was arrested over the weekend on multiple charges stemming from a shooting that endangered a woman and her two children, according to the Crowley Police Department (CPD).

Rehnquest Charles is facing the following charges:

Attempted second-degree murder

Domestic abuse strangulation

Child endangerment

Home invasion

Criminal damage to property/theft

On the evening of Saturday, Jan. 22, officers from the CPD’s Patrol Division and Criminal Investigation Division responded to 505 E. Elm St. to a domestic dispute. CPD said a woman and her two young children were the victims of a “lover’s quarrel” that became violent.

Charles committed domestic abuse with strangulation and child endangerment, according to police. He also fired a round from his .45 caliber firearm, according to police, which grazed the female victim and endangered the children.

Immediately following the shooting, a deputy from Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) made a traffic stop on Charles for erratic driving less than a mile away from the scene of the crime. APSO and CPD were able to communicate and connect the incidents together.

The firearm used in the initial scene was located inside the vehicle at the feet of Charles at the time of the traffic stop.