BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD/KLFY) — A Louisiana teacher is one of two people arrested in a child porn sting.

A joint investigation involving multiple agencies led to the arrests of Patrick Kimery and Peyton Lambertson.

Lambertson was a teacher in the Zachary school district. Zachary Community School District Superintendent Scott Devillier confirmed that officials are taking appropriate action in view of Lambertson’s arrest.

Peyton Lambertson/ Courtesy East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Dept.

The former teacher was charged with 100 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 100 counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Kimery was charged with 10 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 and 10 counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Patrick Kimery/Courtesy East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Dept.

According to EBRSO, whoever commits the crime of pornography involving juveniles when the victim is under the age of 17, can face at least 25 years in prison without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

A bond for both men is unknown at this time.