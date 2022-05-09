BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 22-year-old Baton Rouge man was arrested after reportedly chasing people with a machete on Cherry Hill Avenue Saturday night.

Official arrest documents say that around 11 p.m. on May 7, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office dispatchers received a call about a man chasing people with a machete in the 10000 block of Cherry Hill Avenue. Deputies were told a man, now identified as 22-year-old Lusvin Gonzales, came out of an apartment and allegedly attacked another man.

The victim told deputies that Gonzales opened the victim’s car door and hit him multiple times. He also allegedly choked the victim. Arrest documents say that the victim had marks consistent with a battery.

Deputies were also told that Gonzales had a silver machete with a black handle that he allegedly used to chase people around and damage the victim’s vehicle.

EBRSO says that due to his violent nature, Gonzales was detained with handcuffs which were double locked, and then checked for tightness. The machete was found inside his apartment.

Gonzales was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for simple criminal damage to property and aggravated assault.