LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — Lake Charles police uncovered a major narcotics operation while serving a warrant in an ongoing homicide investigation, authorities said.

When arriving to a residence in the 1100 block of Pear Street to serve the warrant, LCPD said they detected a strong odor of marijuana and observed narcotics in plain view. The Combined Anti-Drug Task Force was called to the scene and a narcotics search warrant was obtained, authorities said.

Officers said they recovered a handgun, 161.5 pounds of synthetic marijuana, 13.9 pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a large amount of cash and observed what they called a clandestine laboratory. The Lake Charles Fire Department Haz-Mat Team and Environmental Response Services were called to the location to process the scene and recover the contents of the lab.

An arrest warrant was obtained Tuesday for 43-year-old Dominick Stevens of Lake Charles. He is charged with the following:

one count of distribution/possession with the intent to distribute schedule I CDS synthetic marijuana

one count of distribution/possession with the intent to distribute schedule I CDS marijuana

one count of drug paraphernalia

one count of illegal carrying of weapons; crime or CDS

one count of transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses

one count of creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory

The estimated street value of the recovered narcotics is $300,000 for the synthetic marijuana and $27,000 for the marijuana, according to authorities.

Stevens’s bond has been set at $3.7 million. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center where he remains in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are pending, officials said. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact lead Investigators Cpl. Jonathan Landrum (LCPD) or Detective Sgt. Cameron Hicks (CPSO) by calling (337) 491- 1311.