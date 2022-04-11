LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Sunday night shooting leaves one person in the hospital and one in jail.

According to Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 300 block of Malapart Rd. around 11 p.m. to reports of a shooting. On scene, the deputies found one person with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

An investigation lead to the identification and arrest of Deericka Wiltz, 28 of Lafayette. Wiltz is charged with attempted second-degree murder.