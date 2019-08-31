LAFAYETTE: Police confiscate over $27k in drugs, cash serving arrest warrant

Two people were arrested and over $27k in drugs and cash was seized Friday at a home in the 500 block of Doc Duhon.

Police arrived at the home to serve an arrest warrant and upon making contact with the suspect, noticed drug paraphernalia in plain view.

According to Lafayette Police, the Tactical Narcotics Team located 139 grams of methamphetamine valued at approximately $27k, an additional gram of methamphetamine valued a $200, 30 mg of oxycodone valued at $500, one mg of anastrozole valued at $200, and .4 mg of hydrochloride valued at $100.

Additionally, police say they recovered marijuana.

31-year-old Cody Daigle, and 20-year-old Alexus Fabacher both of Lafayette were arrested.

(Photo: LPD, Lafayette Police Tactical Narcotics Team)

(Photo: LPD, Lafayette Police Tactical Narcotics Team)

(Photo: LPD, Lafayette Police Tactical Narcotics Team)

No bond has been set.