LAFAYETTE: New indictments in March murder

(KLFY)- Two men have been indicted in a deadly shooting in Lafayette, and now face new charges.

Shawn Perroncel and Maximillian Trautman were indicted in the murder of Pernel Boudreaux.

Both men have now also been indicted for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Boudreaux’s body was found on Lebesque Rd. in March of 2019.

Trautman was indicted for second degree murder.

Perroncel was initially charged with one count of accessory after the fact to second degree murder, but the charge was upgraded to second degree murder.