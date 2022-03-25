LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – LPSO are looking for a suspect after seizing drugs and weapons from a residence.

According to Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, narcotics agents, alongside LPSO’s SWAT team, conducted a search warrant in the 2700 block of NE Evangeline Thruway around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. They seized approximately 753 grams of methamphetamine, an M4 carbine rifle, a revolver and drug paraphernalia.

Agents are now looking for 31-year-old Markale Thibeaux who is wanted on the following charges:

Possession with the Intent to Distribute (PWITD) Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substances (CDS)

Possession with the Intent to Distribute (PWITD) Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substances (CDS)

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (2 counts)

Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a CDS (2 counts)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

If you have any information on Thibeaux’s whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.