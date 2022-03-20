LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Narcotics agents with Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) arrested one man and seized multiple illegal narcotics.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant was conducted in the 100 block of Kris Dr. in Lafayette around 9:00 a.m. with the assistance of the SWAT team. Agents found approximately 65.3 grams of fentanyl, 28.8 grams of methamphetamine, 71.6 grams of marijuana, 300 milliliters of promethazine syrup, 35 MDMA tablets and a small amount of synthetic marijuana.

Drugs, weapon & paraphernalia seized from Rickey Olivier

Rickey Olivier, 42 of Lafayette, was arrested and charged with the following:

3 counts of Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substances (CDS)

Possession of Schedule II CDS

Possession of a Legend Drug

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

Illegal Carrying of A Weapon

Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of CDS

Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Violation of CDS Law and Resisting an Officer

Oliver was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.