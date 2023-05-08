UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Union Parish Sheriff’s office is currently searching for Joseph Charles Burton. Burton is a 25-year-old white male, who stands at five feet and eight inches and weighs 160 pounds. He is frequently seen around the Spearville and Farmerville areas.

Photo courtesy of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office

Burton is wanted by authorities for outstanding felony warrants for Attempted Murder, Carjacking, Burglary of a Religious Building, Felony Damage to Property, and more. He is believed to have left the scene in a gray 2014 Toyota Tundra bearing Arkansas license plate ANI85J. If you have any information on the location of Burton, you are urged to contact (318) 368-3124.