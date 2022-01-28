CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — A 16-year-old has been arrested for their connection to shootings that happened at the Kathy Apartment complex in Crowley last weekend, according to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO).

On Jan. 23, two shootings happened at the apartment complex, one of them was at 7 p.m. and the other at 11 p.m.

Detectives with APSO were able to identify the 16-year-old as one of the suspects in this case. The teen was arrested on Jan. 24 and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal possession of a handgun, and illegal carrying of a handgun.

The 16-year-old was booked on the above charges and released to family.

This is an ongoing investigation.