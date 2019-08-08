Jennings man faces violation of a protective order charge

JENNINGS, La.. (KLFY)- A Jennings man is facing a violation of a protective order charge after deputies said he allegedly drove onto his ex-wife’s property.

Deputies with the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff Office arrested Dustin Hayes Cormier, 44, on Wednesday. The alleged crime occurred on August 5 at a home on Cormier Lane.

The victim reported that her ex-husband drove into her driveway and drove into the back of the property.

The victim was able to record the violation on her cell phone. The ex-husband was gone before deputies arrived, authorities said.

Cormier contacted the sheriff’s office and turned himself in to deputies.

He was booked into the parish jail and is being held with no bond.