JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH- Around 1:00pm on Wednesday deputies stopped a vehicle on Scott Street and Hobart in Jennings for a traffic violation.

It was revealed during the stop that one of the individuals in the vehicle had outstanding warrants.

Jennifer Agenes Rougeau, 33, of Jennings, was arrested for two counts forgery, possesion of CDS II, contempt of court warrant for hit and run, disturbing the peace and felony.

Rougeau is held in the parish jail without bond.