JDPSO: Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH- Deputies with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on LA 102 near Empire Road for a headlamp out early this morning around 2:00am.

When speaking to the driver and passenger in the vehicle the deputies noticed to have a nervous behavior, along with checking their records it was found that they had prior drug history. After receiving consent to search the vehicle, approximately 2 grams methamphetamine, glass smoking pipe and two firearms, were found in the vehicle.









Kyle Wesley Pilley, 35, of Kinder, and Richard James Sonnier, 33, of Iota were arrested.

Sonnier was charged with: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of CDS schedule II, and possession of CDS I marijuana.

Pilley was charged with: headlamps on motor vehicles, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of CDS II, and illegal carrying of weapons.