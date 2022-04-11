CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) – Investigations into a string of Acadia Parish burglaries and thefts in March led to two arrests.

According to Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were able to solve 5 burglaries and 2 thefts as a result of the arrests. Cody Manes, 23 and Todd Tweedel, 47, both of Church Point were booked into Acadia Parish Jail. Manes was charged with 3 counts of burglary and 2 counts of theft. Tweedel was charged with 2 counts of burglary.

Todd Tweedel mugshot

Cody Manes mugshot

APSO also believe that Manes and Tweedel were involved in other burglary and theft cases. Investigation is on-going.