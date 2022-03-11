ACADIANA, La. (KLFY) – Four people are behind bars, accused of operating a massive theft ring spanning across Acadiana and South Louisiana.

Investigators say the suspects stole numerous pieces of heavy equipment, farm equipment, and trucks then re-sold them to unsuspecting victims. The investigation began in Livingston Parish but soon led investigators to nearly every parish across Acadiana. Livingston Parish Sheriff‘s deputies’ investigation started with a shoplifting incident. When a deputy searched the suspect’s vehicle, they discovered the truck’s VIN numbers didn’t add up. It turned out to be stolen. That stolen truck led detectives down a rabbit hole.

“Once you start seeing people taking VIN numbers and changing them and moving them, that’s a sure sign of what we call a chop shop. So within 24 hours, the deputies were like, ‘Hey, this is going to be a big operation. This is going to reach out to several different parishes,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said. They were right.

“At this point, I think it’s like seven parishes that are involved right now,” Detective Samuel Tidwell with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Detective Tidwell explains these suspects would steal equipment then alter it to sell them to unsuspecting customers.

“What they’re doing is they’re creating new VIN numbers, paperwork, registrations, and then they’re contacting different individuals to say, ‘Hey, I have this piece of equipment available. You want to buy this?’ Or it’s available to buy, and then they present them with the bill of sale,” Tidwell said.

In Acadia Parish, Sheriff K.P. Gibson says they’ve also identified victims in this same theft ring. “Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office’s work was able to open this thing wide up to where I’m sure it’s mushroomed out more than Acadiana and St. Landry,” Sheriff Gibson said.

Other agencies now tying their cases to this theft ring include Broussard Police, Lafayette Police, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the list goes on.

Law enforcement officials say to prevent yourself from becoming a victim, check businesses with the Better Business Bureau and just be cautious. “If it’s too good to be true, it probably is,” Detective Tidwell noted. “Just take that step to look further and ask questions before you buy it,” Sheriff Gibson added.

Law enforcement agencies say they do believe more victims are out there, who have unknowingly purchased stolen equipment from these people. They say if the suspect’s faces look familiar, contact your local law enforcement agency.