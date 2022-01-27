ELTON, La. (KLFY) — An Elton woman was arrested for reportedly hitting an elderly woman in the head during an argument, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDPSO).

Tana Renee Daussat, 26, of Elton, was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish jail for simple battery of the infirmed.

On Wednesday, Jan. 26 at around 8 p.m., deputies with the JDPSO responded to a disturbance. When they arrived, the 65-year-old complainant told them she was hit in the head by Daussat during an argument.