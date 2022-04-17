NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – A shooting Sunday morning at a New Iberia store leaves one hospitalized.

According to New Iberia Police, a shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. inside of a store at the corner of South Hopkins St. and Field St. The victim had a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local area hospital where he is in critical condition.

The shooting is still under investigation. There are no suspects but if you have any information, you are asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.