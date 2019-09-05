CPSO investigating homicide in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La.– Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office were called out Thursday morning, at about 10:40 a.m., to a shopping center in the 3000 block of Highway 14 in Lake Charles in regard to a possible dead body.

A male body was found behind a shopping center, by deputies. It was learned by deputies that 36-year-old Lorenzo S. Green, a homeless man, was responsible for the death of the man found.

Green was booked and will be charged with second degree murder.

This investigation is ongoing with no further information at this time.

The next of kin has not been notified. Therefore, the victim’s name has not been released at this time.

Cause of death has yet to be determined by the local coroner.