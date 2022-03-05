OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – An Opelousas man was caught in the act of trying to steal catalytic converters from a local car dealership.

According to Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon, officers responded to multiple calls from a security monitoring service. A suspicious person was observed jumping a fence of a local car dealership in the 5800 Blk. of I-49 Service Rd. Officers were able to find the suspect who attempted to run away. After a foot chase and struggle the suspect was taken into custody.

Ethan Ryder, 21 of Opelousas was arrested for simple burglary and resisting arrest. Officers also recovered a catalytic converter and tools used by Ryder.